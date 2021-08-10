MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Heartbeat in Danger": a heartfelt coming of age tale of enormous decisions. "A Heartbeat in Danger" is the creation of published author Dan Morrow.
Morrow shares, "High school cheerleader Stacy Kent dreams of an ideal future with her boyfriend, star halfback Tucker Hamilton. After unexpected tragedy befalls the couple, she is left with a life-altering decision. Surprised to discover she is pregnant and feeling isolated from her divorced parents, Stacy is confronted by a future she never expected.
"In a misguided attempt at avoiding this responsibility, she is met in her dreams by a stranger, who carefully guides her through an unknown future for her child. Exposed to both beautiful and unsettling glimpses into her child's life, Stacy must reexamine her belief that to remain free of this responsibility is the right one.
"Forced to watch her child endure hardship and success, Stacy comes to a surprising realization about her own tenuous relationship with her mother. Will she seek to repair the damage done from years of defiance, or will she continue to embrace the unsettled anger between them? Will she allow her child the freedom to discover life on her own or chase her now-hollow, unfulfilled dreams?
"Whatever the outcome, it will require a level of commitment she is uncertain she can attain."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dan Morrow's new book is a creative and emotional story of a young woman's choice.
Morrow's narrative is one that will have many asking themselves what would happen if they were in the protagonist's place and forced to make a life-altering decision.
