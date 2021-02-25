MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HMP Global, a leader in healthcare events and education, has announced that Dan Schneider, the inspiration behind Netflix's The Pharmacist, will be the keynote speaker at the 10th Annual Rx Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit, the most influential educational experience for professionals on the frontlines of the addiction epidemic. Set to be held in an online-only format from April 5-8, 2021, the Summit will be hosted exclusively on HMP Global's new VRTX platform and serves as a unique opportunity for all stakeholders to discuss progressive solutions in prevention and treatment.
Schneider's keynote address, scheduled for April 5, 2021 at 4:15pm, ET, will highlight his personal connection and mission to end the opioid and addiction crisis due to the tragic loss of his son. Via the "The Tunnel of Hope" initiative, he strives to educate parents and youths to reduce the drug and addiction problem and prevent further tragedies. In the interview-style address, Schneider will encourage meaningful discussions centered on attendees' shared goal of preventing the abuse of drugs and facilitating recovery by creating strategic partnerships, providing leadership, promoting education, coordinating treatment, and supporting law enforcement.
Schneider will join the Summit's roster of speakers including Susan Bailey, MD, President of the American Medical Association; Kathryn Burgum, First Lady of North Dakota; and Monty Burks, PhD, the Director of Faith-Based Initiatives at the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
"As overdose cases are rapidly increasing and treatments for substance use disorders are becoming more challenging, we arrive at a critical moment within the opioid and addiction crises," said Nancy Hale, CEO, Operation UNITE, a collaborative organization striving to prevent abuse of drugs and facilitate recovery. "We are extremely pleased to host the 10th Annual Rx Drug Abuse and Heroin Summit online. We are excited to once again welcome a vast assembly of stakeholders who are hyper-focused on creating solutions to address this public health emergency. A powerful lineup of field leaders and experts will provide attendees with extensive, critical education regarding the opioid epidemic while illuminating essential progress and solutions."
Event participants will have access to informational sessions and keynote addresses covering federal policy, legislation, and resources to help eradicate the nation's battle against prescription and opioid addiction. Notably, participants of the Rx Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit have the ability to earn up to 16+ LIVE CE/CME credits. Additional credits and session recordings will be available on-demand to all registered attendees for 60 days post-event, or 12 months via the Max Access upgrade package.
To register for the Rx Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit or to learn more, visit rx-summit.com. For press access and media inquiries, contact Kelly McCurdy at pr@hmpglobal.com.
