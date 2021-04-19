PHILADELPHIA, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dan Silvert, author and President of Velocity Advisory Group, has been accepted into Forbes Coaches Council, an invitation-only community for leading business and career coaches.
Dan Silvert was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Dan Silvert into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Coaches Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Dan has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Dan will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Dan Silvert will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
Commenting on his membership, Mr. Silvert said, "I am honored to join Forbes Coaches Council. Collaborating with other thought leaders in this space further cements our firm's commitment to bring value and intelligence to senior leaders."
ABOUT VELOCITY ADVISORY GROUP
Velocity Advisory Group delivers strategic support and development opportunities that senior leaders need to align their teams and lift their organization. The Velocity team brings extensive experience in strategic consulting, executive coaching, and developing talent through intentional culture initiatives and people insight technology. For over 12 years, they have been committed to building momentum across organizations by equipping leaders with the tools and intelligence needed to elevate culture, eliminate inefficiencies, and propel strategic action. Learn more at http://www.velocityadvisorygroup.com.
