MEADVILLE, Pa., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Uncle Dan's Present" is an enjoyable educational tool for religious training. It is the creation of teacher and published author Dan Ziatz and his sister Gloria Ziatz Sherman.
Dr. Ziatz received his Bachelor of Arts degree from William Jewell College, his Master of Arts degree from Western Illinois University, and his Ph.D. from the University of Utah. An Associate Professor Emeritus at West Virginia University, he has received grants from the W.K. Kellogg Community Partnership and the West Virginia University Foundation and was recognized by Special Olympics North America for coordinating the First Principles of Coaching Online Courses for Special Olympics in the country. He resides in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Gloria Ziatz Sherman received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Florida State University, and a Master of Arts degree and a Master of Science degree from Central Washington University. She has participated in educational and missionary projects in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and Thailand, and currently resides in Renton, Washington
According to the authors, "Uncle Dan's Present is meant to encourage nieces and nephews, children and grandchildren, and all God's children wherever they are in a fun way. It uses several literary devices—acronyms, rhymes, anecdotes, aphorisms, and even an acrostic—to bring uplifting thoughts to mind and to make them easy to remember.
"The book points to the Bible as our guidebook for living and to Jesus as the One who shows us how to honor God, to have an attitude of gratitude, to live for others, and to love others as ourselves."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dan Ziatz and Gloria Ziatz Sherman's new book is a delightful collection of pithy sayings that will help readers remember key tenets of the Christian faith.
