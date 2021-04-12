MEADVILLE, Pa., Apr. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Real Apocalypse: Solving the End-Times Bible Prophecy Puzzle": a compelling read into the biblical events that transpired before and during the Tribulation, and the truths about salvation and man. "The Real Apocalypse: Solving the End-Times Bible Prophecy Puzzle" is the creation of published author Daniel Baker, a financial adviser in Missouri. He has studied and taught Bible prophecy for twenty years as well as published numerous articles on the subject.
Baker shares, "This book is an anthology of articles that I have written over the past three years. My goal was to organize a book that explained future events foretold in the Bible in a way that was enjoyable and easy to read as well as theologically sound. As the great Christian author A.W. Tozer said, 'Some books claiming to be exhaustive are only exhausting to read.' As we consider the coming events foretold in the Word, the effect is a powerful binder on our perspective. And in a way, it hastens the coming of the Day of the Lord. Our mind-set toward time is affected. Time becomes more compressed. With all the current upheaval and chaos, the world is hurtling toward the system of Antichrist at blinding speed. Now more than ever, hope is required. You'll find it here."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Daniel Baker's new book is an insightful and illuminating tool for readers to better interpret the pages of the Bible. With its unique topical approach, readers will find it more interesting to navigate end-times and unfold what is going to happen in Heaven and Earth.
