WASHINGTON, Pa., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Daniel Barnes, who has lived a life of ups and downs, has completed his new book "The Rollercoaster Called Crack": a gripping work that describes how without critical thinking, one would never know that he or she continues to accept an unfair society. Therefore, this situation moves forward right before the eyes of the public.
Barnes writes, "The intricate part of oppression has to do with one's mindset being put into motion by a prior understanding of oppressed people. All of which come from beliefs of one race being superior compared to the other. This type of manipulation has grounded this belief in the minds of many people. For example, believing that you cannot speak up against another human who is white is further proof that continues to manipulate one's mindset. This way of thinking brings defeat to a whole nother level. Society as a whole has always thought this way about who is superior but this topic has only been one-sided."
Published by Page Publishing, Daniel Barnes's riveting story details how a belief in society will never be a reality when life lived by one has not been lived by another. As these statements being true and experienced, understand that everyone falls through the cracks, willingly or unwillingly.
When one is speaking about the mindset of an oppressed people. Harsh words should not be used because it breeds contempt, hatred, and evil. Knowing not to use harsh words in this topic could generate moments of clarity. Therefore, we should strive to encourage love and understanding so we will no longer be a victim of an oppressed mindset. Experience truly is the best teacher so don't discredit anyone who is willing to share their experience.
Readers who wish to experience this intriguing book can purchase "The Rollercoaster Called Crack" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
