MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Not for Money": a dynamic examination of the tithing practice from a Christian perspective. "Not for Money" is the creation of published author Daniel Brian Simmons, a devoted Christian who, along with his beloved wife, live off-grid in tents using solar power for lighting.
Simmons shares, "Ideally, there is not a price tag on everything, meaning that it cannot be bought or sold. Not for Money has its Christian born-again author who takes on the topic of money, specifically tithes and free will offerings. It is as a reoccurring dream or thread like theme throughout the book.
"The usual four-line poem expressions also touch on the author's dealings with others around him, his selfishness, versus love and service.
"If you as the reader do not consider yourself a Christian, this book is for you, neither did the author at one time. If you are a Christian, this book is for you, equally. The scriptures of the Bible accompany many poems as a reinforcement and origin of inspiration. Not for Money enjoys parables.
"In conclusion, when Jesus was led of the Spirit into the wilderness, or desert, to be tempted of the devil for the third time, the Bible says:
"Again, the devil taketh him up into an exceeding high mountain, and showeth him all the kingdoms of the world, and the glory of them;
And saith (says) unto him, All these things will I give thee, if thou wilt (will) fall down and worship me.
Then saith Jesus unto him, Get thee hence, Satan: for it is written, Thou shalt (shall) worship the Lord thy God, and him only shalt thou serve.
Then the devil leaveth him, and, behold, angels came and ministered unto him.
Matthew 4:8–11
"This temptation was nothing less than corruption, an offer to take a short cut to get ahead, a premature undue glory that Jesus saw right through. Speaking the written word of God, Jesus defended His stance that finally rid Him of further temptation. Tragically, for Jesus this meant the cross, the long way, to the permanent glory, securing for us all eternal life.
"With the example that Jesus set, and to be followed, How can we ask to be paid money, when we proclaim this most tremendous history, of Jesus' courage? The answer is we cannot, and should not anymore."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Daniel Brian Simmons's new book is a collection of thought-provoking poetic musings from the author's spiritual experiences.
Simmons's most recent publication is a compelling and charismatic arrangement of faith-based writings intended to encourage and inspire one's spiritual growth.
