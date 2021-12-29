MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Foundation": a potent argument for the importance of understanding the knowledge available within the Bible. "The Foundation" is the creation of published author Daniel Hawkins.
Hawkins shares, "The Foundation contains the basic foundational truths in the Word of God that every Christian should have knowledge and understanding of and thereby be able to rightly divide the word of truth.
"Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth. (2 Timothy 2:15)
"Jesus is the word; therefore, our foundation has to be built upon the Word of God (John 1:14).
"And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father) full of grace and truth. (John 1:14)
"As we obtain the knowledge and understanding of the Word, we can then establish a more intimate personal relationship with Jesus and the Holy Spirit and thereby be fully persuaded that what God has promised, he is also able to perform.
"And being fully persuaded that, what he had promised, he was able also to perform. (Romans 4:21)
"For God has given us great and precious promises in the Word that we may be partakers of his divine nature.
"Whereby are given unto us exceeding great and precious promises: that by these ye might be partakers of the divine nature, having escaped the corruption that is in the world through lust. (2 Peter 1:4)
"And thereby have faith to believe that if God has promised it in his word, then it's a done deal, for all the promises in the Word of God are always yes and in him. Amen!
"For all the promises of God in him are yea, and in him Amen, unto the glory of God by us. (2 Corinthians 1:20)"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Daniel Hawkins's new book will encourage readers to reflect and build a stronger relationship with God.
Hawkins presents a compelling series of reflections based on familiar scripture for the benefit of new and established believers.
