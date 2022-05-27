"I Am Peter: A Parable" from Christian Faith Publishing author Daniel J. Casieri is an enjoyable journey of faith that finds key biblical figures brought to life in a way that will evoke a rejuvenation of faith within readers.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I Am Peter: A Parable": a gripping and inspiring biblical study. "I Am Peter: A Parable" is the creation of published author Daniel J. Casieri, a dedicated husband and proud father of three adult sons who has been a pastor for the past twenty-five years.
Casieri shares, "Wearied by trial and persecution, an aging Apostle Peter awaits his execution in a Roman dungeon in Jerusalem. Like his Savior before him, he was arrested during the Passover feast days. He was apprehended with fellow Apostle James who was summarily executed by Herod Agrippa I. Peter is spared so that Agrippa may make a public spectacle of this successor to Jesus of Nazareth. Peter suffers alone until he is attended by a surprise guest—a Roman physician and scribe who calls himself Luke.
"It is Luke's mission to complete a narrative of the life of Christ. And so he is desperate for a personal interview with Christ's most eminent apostle. Assuming these to be the final moments of his life, he readily complies. The miraculous tale is well known to most, especially those to whom the Gospel has been preached. Peter's personal touch, however, fills in portions of the story that are as yet unwritten. His excursion is full of surprises.
"Meanwhile, a handful of praying disciples gathered at the family home of Peter's son by faith, John Mark, are pleading for his release. They and the readers of Acts 12 are not disappointed."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Daniel J. Casieri's new book brings a personal level of awareness to the realities of Apostle Peter and a Roman physician known as Luke.
Casieri's articulate narrative will draw readers in from the first page as they witness a powerful look at Apostle Peter's impactful last days.
