MEADVILLE, Pa., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Commitment": a charming faith-based fiction. "Commitment" is the creation of published author Daniel Palermo, an octogenarian who has been married for the past sixty-six years resulting in two daughters, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Palermo served in the United States Marine Corps for four years and later went on to a thirty-four-year career with Verizon.
Palermo shares, "When I started this story, all was right with my world. Then in early January, something called COVID-19 came to become a bane to humankind. While I wrote each word, the cloud of COVID was all around. Residents in the retirement village were dying at a rapid pace. My wife and I were quarantined for most of 2020, eating meals in our small apartment with little or no contact with humanity.
"I continued writing, and it became a way to escape the madness. Then when I would listen to the news on the TV, they would up the numbers of the persons who had died from the disease I had to go back into my story to update the number of dead I had reported in an early chapter. I started writing when the death toll was under fifty thousand, and when I completed the story, I had to change the number to exceed five hundred thousand souls.
"As I wrote each day, I was acutely aware of how lucky my wife and I were being in a secure location, not directly affected every waking moment as many people were. I quietly said a prayer each time I finished writing each day. My thoughts always went out to the families who dealt with such sorrow."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Daniel Palermo's new book will draw at the heartstrings and engage the imagination as readers witness a life of love and faith.
Consumers can purchase"Commitment" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Commitment," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing