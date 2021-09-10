MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Crab That Won the Race": an engaging faith-based children's story. "The Crab That Won the Race" is the creation of published author Daniel Paul Austin, Ph.D., a loving father of five and military veteran.
Dr. Austin shares, "The Crab That Won the Race is about a crab that never loses faith and keeps his humility even when faced with adversity. The fox that represents everyday superstars gives the impression that even after winning you have to keep pressing forward to get better. This is the world today in a nutshell, don't ever lose sight of the finish line, even when you think the race is won. Keep on pushing, keep on trying until you cross that line.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. (2 Timothy 4:7 NIV)"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Daniel Paul Austin, Ph.D.'s new book is dedicated to the his grandfather and mother in thanks and appreciation.
Pairing vibrant illustrations with a delightful story filled with relevant scripture, Dr. Austin hopes to inspire young readers everywhere.
