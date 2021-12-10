MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Covid Recovery: Inspirations and Affirmations to Positively Move Forward": a hopeful and empowering series of thoughtful affirmations for daily use. "The Covid Recovery: Inspirations and Affirmations to Positively Move Forward" is the creation of published author Danielle K. Zonca, a certified life coach, singer, writer, and humanitarian who holds a BA in fine arts and currently resides in Southwest Florida. She is currently pursuing a PhD in psychiatry.
Zonca shares, "Everyone, from all walks of life, regardless of race, religion, creed, sexual orientation, economic status, etc., has been affected in one way, or another, by COVID-19. The Covid Recovery: Inspirations and Affirmations to Positively Move Forward was created with this fact at the heart of its bloodline. When a pandemic suddenly appears and changes the path of life as it's been personally known, people begin to question everything. They question themselves, their jobs, their family, and friends, which can lead to a downward spiral into a dark abyss while losing all hope to ever get out. This book was designed to provide confidence in oneself, that even during the darkest times of life, it is possible to remain positive, gain new positivity, learn new things about oneself and others, and move forward with the belief that it is achievable and attainable to move forward successfully. The goal is to accept that a pandemic is terrifying, and that it not only affects society financially but emotionally as well. This book was created to be used as a guide filled with constructive words, uplifting thoughts, and practical ideas that can be applied and put into place within one's personal life. Although it will take time, our society can and will move forward."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Danielle Zonca's new book offers readers a bright spot in the day when many are faced with unprecedented and limiting choices.
Zonca hopes to empower others through this engaging collection of inspirational reflections.
