MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Where the River Flows": a sweet story of staying the course and persevering. "Where the River Flows" is the creation of published author Danielle Miller, a loving wife, mother, and native of New Orleans who currently teaches elementary school in Texas.
Miller shares, "No matter where life takes you, no matter how difficult the road, continue to persevere through every obstacle. Life is meant to be a task, and every road will not be easy. Remember, you will always come out on top and stronger than you were before. Keep flowing."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Danielle Miller's new book is happily dedicated to her beloved son.
With a powerful message and vibrant imagery, young readers will be delighted with Miller's flagship publication.
