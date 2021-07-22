MEADVILLE, Pa., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Adventures of Sugar and Sophie on the Farm: Book 1": a gripping tale of love and survival. "The Adventures of Sugar and Sophie on the Farm: Book 1" is the creation of published author Danny Burton, a loving husband and father who grew up working the family farm. He is a military veteran and retired from the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) after thirty-one years.
Burton shares, "The Adventures of Sugar and Sophie on the Farm is a heartwarming adventure story with lots of love, family, friends, and faith that rescues a dangerous situation."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Danny Burton's new book is an enjoyable installment in the author's "A Trilogy Storybook Series" collection.
Burton's tale is not an average Christmas story. With unexpected danger and surprises, young readers will find themselves enthralled with this original tale.
