MEADVILLE, Pa., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Adventures of Sugar and Sophie on the Farm: Book 1": a gripping tale of love and survival. "The Adventures of Sugar and Sophie on the Farm: Book 1" is the creation of published author Danny Burton, a loving husband and father who grew up working the family farm. He is a military veteran and retired from the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) after thirty-one years.

Burton shares, "The Adventures of Sugar and Sophie on the Farm is a heartwarming adventure story with lots of love, family, friends, and faith that rescues a dangerous situation."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Danny Burton's new book is an enjoyable installment in the author's "A Trilogy Storybook Series" collection.

Burton's tale is not an average Christmas story. With unexpected danger and surprises, young readers will find themselves enthralled with this original tale.

View a synopsis of "The Adventures of Sugar and Sophie on the Farm: Book 1" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase"The Adventures of Sugar and Sophie on the Farm: Book 1" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Adventures of Sugar and Sophie on the Farm: Book 1," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.