MEADVILLE, Pa., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Uncle Jack's Talking Farm": a sweet farm tale. "Uncle Jack's Talking Farm" is the creation of published author Danny Huddleston, who was born and raised in Roanoke, Virginia, where he lived until his death in July 2020. He was married for thirty-five years and had five children and several grandchildren. His hobbies were writing stories for children and putting together model planes and cars.
Huddleston shares, "Twins Andy and Alice go to visit Uncle Jack and Aunt Eva on their farm. While there, they see and talk with the farm animals who talk back to them."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Danny Huddleston's new book is an enjoyable and imaginative narrative of two siblings and the adventure they find on Uncle Jack and Aunt Eva's farm.
With a creative storyline and colorful illustrations, Huddleston welcomes children to an amusing adventure on a unique farm.
View a synopsis of "Uncle Jack's Talking Farm" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Uncle Jack's Talking Farm" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Uncle Jack's Talking Farm," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
