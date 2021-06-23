MEADVILLE, Pa., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Confessions of a Believer": an emotionally powerful series of poems. "Confessions of a Believer" is the creation of published author Danny Sutherland, a loving husband and father who grew up in foster care and overcame significant adversities.

Sutherland shares, "Confessions of a Believer are colorful declarations put to words, describing my observations on a number of subject matters. It is an entertaining synopsis of my personal thoughts that may have the reader thinking outside of the box or challenging the way the reader views some aspects of life itself."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Danny Sutherland's new book is inspired by the author's faith and experience.

View a synopsis of "Confessions of a Believer" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Confessions of a Believer" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Confessions of a Believer," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

