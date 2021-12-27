MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Why Fear When Our Steps Are Ordered": a potent reminder of the strength one can find through faith. "Why Fear When Our Steps Are Ordered" is the creation of published author Darjisa Santiago, a loving and dedicated mother of three young men. She carries bachelor's and master's degrees in social work from Arizona State University.
Santiago shares, "The inspiration in writing this book was to remind myself and others that we are not going through life alone and that we do have a comforter, the Holy Spirit, who is with us and cares about our every step, so we should not fear as our steps are truly ordered. God knows the beginning from the end, so we should have assurance in his goodness for us. This book is a summary of some of my personal life situations and how God showed up with his grace and mercy along with my family's support. Sometimes life has a way of throwing us curve balls, even knocking the wind out of us at times, but what remains consistent is how God loves us and wants the best for us even when we cannot see it for ourselves. It is in those difficult situations that he shows his sovereignty and gives us peace while we get to the other side."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Darjisa Santiago's new book will encourage and challenge believers to build and nurture a strong relationship with God.
Santiago shares personal reflections and relevant scripture in hopes of motivating others in their faith.
