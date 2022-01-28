MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "How the Bird Got His Song": an inspiring tale of the gifts God provides. "How the Bird Got His Song" is the creation of published author Darla Martin, a loving wife and mother with three beloved grandchildren.
Martin shares, "Toby is a hardworking bird with lots of friends. He keeps busy with the work that God has for him, but he is wondering what else can be done. There has got to be more to life than just flying around delivering messages all day. Yes, he loves his work, and he loves spending time with God. But there has to be more to do, something that will make everyone happy and give joy to God. What can he do? Well, he thought he would just ask some friends; they will know what to do. Yeah, his best buds Jacob and David are pretty smart. They will have an idea. Or maybe not. Toby thought and thought and finally decided to talk to God; maybe he will have an idea. Toby was thrilled when God knew just what to do. He should have thought of that in the first place. 'Sing? Really. Okay, well, here it goes…Yes, it's amazing! Yes, I will share my new gift with everyone.'
"God has a plan for each and every one of us, and sometimes, it takes time to figure out what our plan is. Sometimes we wonder if we will ever have our own purpose, and sometimes we go through life and walk right past our purpose because we think we are not good enough or too good to do what God wants us to do. We are all a part of God's plan, and no matter how little or small, it is all important. Without the feet, we couldn't get anywhere; without the hands, we couldn't pick up a pencil; without our thumbs, it's really hard to write; and without our voice, we couldn't tell others about God and his love for each and every one of us. No matter how big or small, we are all children of God, and we are all important to him. John 3:16 says 'For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son that whosoever believes in him should not perish but have everlasting life.' Yes, even you. So sing, write, or help a neighbor in need, and God will bless you. Amen."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Darla Martin's new book will encourage young readers in their faith.
