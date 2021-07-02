MEADVILLE, Pa., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Healing Sunni": a potent exploration of trauma caused by sexual abuse. "Healing Sunni" is the creation of published author Darleen Ewing, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who believes one should never stop seeking to help others.
Ewing shares, "No one would believe or even think that a young girl could have problems. Sunni has a secret problem, and it is a big one. She is trying to protect her family and hide the truth. Although by not telling what is going on to anyone, she is making her life harder. Fear is a real thing for her. It is causing her to withdraw from friends and family. She wonders if she can find help. Can she trust anyone, and if so, who?
"Daisy is Sunni's best friend. She has no clue what is happening with her friend, but she is worried. Daisy wonders how to help or even if she can, but Sunni still will not tell her what is going on. Daisy knows that she needs to just be patient. She needs to be there for her friend.
"Friendship is a powerful thing. Sunni is being abused and needs help, but she is so afraid that she does not even trust her best friend at first. Love and compassion bring the two friends closer than either of them expected. Secrets are shared, and the truth comes out. To see justice done, Sunni learns that she has a tough time and long road ahead of her. But she learns that she is not alone in her fight to stop the abuse."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Darleen Ewing's new book is an emotional journey through coping with abuse at the hands of a loved one.
The author presents a tale filled with emotion as the reader meets Sunni and learns that there is more to the story than can be seen from the surface.
