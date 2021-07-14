MEADVILLE, Pa., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Of Benny and Ruth: Book 1: Ruth Hears the Gospel": a pleasant tale of discovering Jesus. "Of Benny and Ruth: Book 1: Ruth Hears the Gospel" is the creation of published author Darlena Akin, a devoted wife and loving mother who enjoys traveling to do mission work in South Africa.
Akin shares, "Of Benny and Ruth Book 1 is about a glamorous young cat living the high life in New York City. Although there seems to be something missing in her glamorous life, she meets a humble pug, Pastor Benny, and he helps her to figure out exactly what she is missing. Follow along as Pastor Benny walks Ruth through the good news of the Gospel and her conversion into Christianity."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Darlena Akin's new book is an enjoyable story of one cat's experience in learning who Jesus is.
With creative imagery and narrative, the author presents an intriguing opportunity for those who may be seeking ways to teach little ones about Jesus.
View a synopsis of "Of Benny and Ruth: Book 1: Ruth Hears the Gospel" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Of Benny and Ruth: Book 1: Ruth Hears the Gospel" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Of Benny and Ruth: Book 1: Ruth Hears the Gospel," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
