"God Is Speaking": a collection of encouraging and inspiring poetry. "God Is Speaking" is the creation of published author Darlena Newson, a loving wife and mother who was called to preach the Gospel.
Newson shares, "The title, God Is Speaking, and the words in this book were given to me by God. These are words of encouragement, instruction, and inspiration all in the form of poetry. These are not my words. I am the instrument that God used to put it on paper.
"God is an awesome God. He knows the right things to say and the right time to say them. My prayer is that people will find comfort and peace when reading these words and that they will truly be blessed."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Darlena Newson's new book is a pleasant and motivating assortment of lyrical verses.
The author writes in hopes of inspiring others to pursue and strengthen a relationship with God.
