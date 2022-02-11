MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Love to Trust": a moving Christian romance. "A Love to Trust" is the creation of published author Darlene Clem, a loving wife and mother who resides in Indiana.
Clem shares, "In this book, Chloe takes care of her adopted grandmother, Irene, for over two years. Irene was the housekeeper for Chloe's grandpa while she was growing up and later when Chloe returned to Terry County as a young adult, before her grandpa John passed away.
"When Chloe returns home, she meets the new youth minister, Daniel, and falls in love with him, but there were many obstacles in her life that she had to come to terms with before she could accept her true feelings for the new youth minister. Chloe turned away from God as a young adult and had to find her way back with the help of many of her friends. During this time getting to know Daniel, his sister and brother-in-law are killed, and he becomes the guardian of his nephew Luke.
"If you like reading this book, you may enjoy reading God's Snowball by Darlene Clem."
