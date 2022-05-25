"The Father's Love Is Unconditional" from Christian Faith Publishing author Darlene Dennard is a powerful presentation that upholds God's promise of unwavering love and everlasting commitment to all.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Father's Love Is Unconditional": a potent testament to the importance of nurturing one's connection with God. "The Father's Love Is Unconditional" is the creation of published author Darlene Dennard, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who seeks to spread the message of God's grace.
Dennard shares, "My prayer and deepest aspiration for you is that this book will draw you closer to the Father God and his Son, Jesus Christ. It will inspire you to renew your mind and bring your thinking in line with the positive framework of God's Word so you may experience his unconditional love for you. By receiving the true knowledge and understanding of how God, who is love, created you to love, your thoughts and attitude will change toward yourself and others. You will also learn how powerful your words are and that they have creative abilities. Some things you are experiencing in life are a direct result of what you have been speaking because your words are like a seed. No matter what you are facing in life, just know that God loves you and you were created to live out of that love. I hope that thirst and hunger will emerge in you to search the scriptures and to have a more intimate relationship with the Father God and his Son, Jesus Christ. The Father is not out to punish you; his plans were to always bless and not curse you. God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, for he chose us in him before the creation of the world to be holy and blameless in his sight in love. My sincere desire as well is after reading this book, you were delivered in some area of your life and that you will achieve the success and the victorious life that the Father wills for all who choose to live by his Word, which he has already provided for you through his Son, Jesus Christ. Remember, believing right leads to loving right, which leads to living right."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Darlene Dennard's new book will fill readers with a sense of peace from knowing God's love is always available.
Dennard offers a message of hope and positivity within the pages of this heartfelt message of appreciation for God's promise.
Consumers can purchase "The Father's Love Is Unconditional" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
