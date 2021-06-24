MEADVILLE, Pa., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Door Is Open": an engaging journey with faith. "The Door Is Open" is the creation of published author Darlene Gaston, a loving wife and mother who has been blogging for five years. Through this work, she has been able to reach hundreds of people around the world with inspiring writings.
Gaston shares, "Jesus opened the door for the whole world, the entire human race, for all time, and invited all of us to live in God's portion.
"When we know that we know for 100 percent surety, within our core values, that God loves us no matter what, then we walk like we are loved 100 percent, and this is how everything else follows.
"In the last chapter of my last book, Time to Really Live Free, I wrote about what Adam and Eve had given up and the plan God had to return it to humanity through his Son, Jesus Christ. When we begin to understand this is what the new covenant is all about, God's portion being returned to humanity, we can truly live from the place of truth that God already loves us.
"My next questions were, 'God, what does your portion look like? And am I living from the truth that I have your portion?' I kept looking for answers, but my answers were already there for me. What I realized is that for the last five years, I have been learning to live from this place.
"My first book is like the roots of what the good news is all about. This book is going into how I live my life from those roots. Come with me on a journey into real life with God…"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Darlene Gaston's new book is an intriguing discussion of what can change when one lives with certainty in God's love.
The author writes in hopes of encouraging others to grow in their faith through thought-provoking biblical exploration and personal stories.
View a synopsis of "The Door Is Open" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Door Is Open" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Door Is Open," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing