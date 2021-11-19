MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Journey, My Los Man": a powerful testament to the power of faith. "My Journey, My Los Man" is the creation of published author Darnice Harrison, a devoted mother of four and native of Cleveland, Ohio.
Harrison shares, "When tragedy strikes a promising college basketball player and leaves him in a coma, lives are changed forever. The decision of life and death arises, and through the voice of God, the decision to move 'full speed ahead' and do everything possible to sustain his life is put into action. A mother is forced to lean on all she knows and reaches out to the Almighty God for answers and healing over man and science. God speaks to her through dreams and visions. During the pain of watching her child suffer, she is faced with uncertainty, discerning the voice of God, learning to be obedient and how to trust God fully. Her faith is tested and strengthened; new doors to spirituality are opened and closed. The realms of the spirit world draw her in as she fights to find her light amid the darkness. She digs deeper into a true relationship with God above all else, trying to understand what has happened and what is happening as well. The pressure of maintaining and going about life as usual is overwhelming and lonely at times. The battle of the mind is at hand, and the enemy is throwing distractions to get her off the path. But she lets go and lets God. She is gracefully broken and mended back together with a comfort that only God can provide."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Darnice Harrison's new book is an engaging and heartrending tale of a mother's love and devotion to both her beloved son and God.
Harrison shares a private look into the journey of a family overcome by loss but strengthened by faith.
Consumers can purchase "My Journey, My Los Man" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "My Journey, My Los Man," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
