MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Daddy's Little Helper": a fun-filled adventure with a sweet young boy and a loving father. "Daddy's Little Helper" is the creation of published author Darrin Morris.
Morris shares, "Daddy's little helper takes you on a journey with a little boy who is growing up and wants to be a big boy but still needs his blue silky with him at all times for security. After helping his dad do some needed repairs around the house, he finds security in the time spent with his dad.
"There was a time when family time was a must and this book and the future ones to come take us back to those times. This shows fathers, mothers, grandparents, sons, daughters, brothers, and sisters, and family members of all kinds enjoying and learning from time spent together."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Darrin Morris's new book will delight and entertain young readers as they see what adventure awaits.
With an engaging tale and vibrant illustrations, Morris's story is certain to engage the imagination of any young reader.
Consumers can purchase "Daddy's Little Helper" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Daddy's Little Helper," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
