MEADVILLE, Pa., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What Could Be Better": a charming coming-of-age tale. "What Could Be Better" is the creation of published author Darrin V. Reiss, a loving husband and father who enjoys coaching, gardening, and most of all, writing.
Reiss shares, "Tommy is a little boy who loves baseball and further to that all sports, but most of all, he loves to play ball out in the sun. In the sun is also where he sees and talks with Amanda who makes his heart go pitter-patter. Amanda knows Tommy well and helps him to find answers to a question…'Why am I so happy, then sometimes sad?' Amanda directs little Tommy to the answer…it was not what he expected!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Darrin V. Reiss's new book is an important opportunity for discussion with young children.
With a faith-based narrative and enjoyable illustrations, the author welcomes readers to consider the underlying message found within this delightful juvenile fiction.
