DARZALEX FASPRO® (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) Becomes the First FDA-Approved Treatment for Patients with Newly Diagnosed Light Chain (AL) Amyloidosis

Accelerated approval of DARZALEX FASPRO®-based combination regimen supported by the Phase 3 ANDROMEDA study demonstrating a significantly higher hematologic complete response rate in this rare and serious blood cell disorder