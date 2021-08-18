MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Garden of God's Love": a thoughtful collection of devotional writings. "The Garden of God's Love" is the creation of published author Datayna Jordan.

Jordan shares, "The title of my book is about the universe and the world being a paradise that God has made for us because he loves all of us.

"God's scriptures will give you the courage to secure every positive opportunity that comes your way. God's scriptures will also give you the courage to handle every responsibility this world gives you. God is the bread of peace and life."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Datayna Jordan's new book is an inspiring arrangement of writings with a basis in the author's faith.

Jordan presents a collection of encouraging writings intended to inspire one's faith and embolden a deeper connection to God.

View a synopsis of "The Garden of God's Love" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "The Garden of God's Love" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Garden of God's Love," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

