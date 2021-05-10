YORK, Pa., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datum Storage Solution is proud to announce its support of the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) as a 2021 National Police Week sponsor. The national event, established in 1962 by President Kennedy and Congress, allows the community to gather in honor of those who gave their lives in the line of duty.
"Being a part of this event means a lot," said President Doug Mucci, "Datum is a family-owned company, American-made from the ground up, so it is important we give back to those who sacrifice so much for this country, day in and day out."
National Police Week, typically held the week of Peace Officers Memorial Day (May 15), has been postponed to October due to COVID-19 restrictions. Virtual programs will still be held the week of May 9, including a Candlelight Vigil on May 13. In-person events are scheduled for October 13-17, 2021, in Washington, DC.
Detailed information is available on NLEOMF's website: nleomf.org.
ABOUT DATUM STORAGE SOLUTIONS
Owned and operated by the Potter family since 1968, Datum Storage Solution's team of in-house engineers, designers, and skilled craftsmen has manufactured storage solutions for over 40,000 companies around the world. Datum's diverse lines of products are made in York, Pennsylvania, with high-quality, environmentally friendly materials and processes. Every product is backed by Datum's exclusive Lifetime Warranty—the best in the industry.
For more information, please visit bydatum.com.
Media Contact
Crystal Kimball, Datum Storage Solutions, +1 (717) 764-6350 Ext: 3699, crystal.kimball@datumstorage.com
SOURCE Datum Storage Solutions