MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Born to Produce": a powerful reminder of the importance of seeking a strong bond with Christ. "Born to Produce" is the creation of published author Dave A. Lewis, a second-generation minister who started pastoral ministry in the Island of Jamaica.
Lewis shares, "I am born to live, born to be fruitful, born to conquer, and born to win.
"Born to Produce is a soul-searching, stocktaking, and thought-provoking brochure. It challenges our width and capacity that set us on a journey to find our reason for being. Destiny calls for us to consult with our manufacturer in order to reveal his original intent for our sacred creation.
"We are so uniquely made with God-given talents and gifts printed in our DNA. The seed of greatness is planted in our hearts, ready to germinate and produce good fruit. Prayerfully, we seek to help facilitate your journey in becoming good stewards of the grace of God. We are blessed with talents and resources to fulfill our God-given assignments. Jesus, our nobleman, has dispensed to us his goods for us to do business on behalf of the kingdom of God.
"This brochure will guide us, step-by-step, in producing from the right vine. Right vine produces right living, and right living produces right fruit; fruit that is profitable to all. We also seek to expose the cunning deceptions of Satan, who comes to kill, steal, and destroy. Those who are deceived by him will produce bad fruit.
"Make no mistake: time is not on our side to linger and wait for some convenient season. We must maximize this moment and work diligently to trade with our God-given gifts and talents so as to give a good account of our stewardship. Born to Produce will stimulate your faith to stand on the authority of God's word so that Christ may be formed in you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dave A. Lewis's new book will empower and encourage as readers reflect on this engaging guide.
Lewis shares in hopes of helping others to cultivate a God-guided life.
