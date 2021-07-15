MEADVILLE, Pa., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Brucelli and the Old Professor: Anatomy of a Miracle": a gripping story with equal parts suspicion and humor. "Brucelli and the Old Professor: Anatomy of a Miracle" of published author Dave Defehr, a native of California, embarks on a story that reveals the real-life events that surrounded a member of the DeFehr family.

Defehr shares, "Brucelli and the Old Professor: Anatomy of a Miracle is a story of a dedicated couple, a classic blunder, and redemption set in a world of less than honorable legal professionals who become enwrapped in a baseball controversy. With a flick of the tongue, friction occurs, and the verbal spark leaps from alarm to tinder. The seemingly insignificant extinguishable verbal gaffe starts to grow. Fueled by mean-spirited antagonists and pervasive hot air, the unwise avowal escalates into a fully-fledged fire. Eventually, it consumes the initiator of the spark. On October 28, 2004, at 9:46 a.m., eastern daylight time, a living legal allstar comes close to committing occupational suicide. This novel is a combination of courage and integrity, overcoming the intimidation of an icon and his brainless followers. Although a baseball issue promulgates the plot, Brucelli and the Old Professor: Anatomy of a Miracle is not a sports novel per se."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dave Defehr's new book is a unique and enjoyable foray into the worlds of law and sports.

The author writes with a quick wit and bold style to present his first novel completed since retirement.

View a synopsis of "Brucelli and the Old Professor: Anatomy of a Miracle" on YouTube.

