MEADVILLE, Pa., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Realization of a Dream": a compelling historical fiction. "The Realization of a Dream" is the creation of published author Dave Varnell.
Varnell shares, "The enormous and seemingly impossible struggle migrants exhibited in their desire and herculean effort to obtain new opportunities and prosperity for them and their heirs is portrayed in detail. The life-and-death efforts our forefathers put into each mile traveled is brought to life. The seemingly insurmountable obstacles these brave and hardy pioneers faced leaps off every page.
"The true almost-superhuman accomplishments and occasional tragedies that befell these brave men and women is given the accolades so often denied the American heroes. Their motivations and aspirations for a better life are revealed in detail.
"Every American can attribute our existence to the tremendous effort and sacrifices the men and women made so we can enjoy the life we enjoy today."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dave Varnell's new book will have readers on the edge of their seats as they consider the extreme circumstances faced by many in the wilder years of the nation.
Varnell's compelling writing style and stylistic flare will draw readers into a tale of danger, determination, and faith.
