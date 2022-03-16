MEADVILLE, Pa., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God's Guide to Understanding Marriage in Its True Beauty": a potent reminder of the sanctity of marriage. "God's Guide to Understanding Marriage in Its True Beauty" is the creation of published author Davelina Beck, a compassionate Sunday school teacher, prophetic praise dancer, and poet who truly enjoys teaching the Word of God.
Beck shares, "This book is a short guide to use when trying to understand how to love and respect one another in marriage. It's true that the men are the head of the household, but he must learn how to rule as king over his wife the way God intended, which is with tenderness, admiration, and passion.
"There are so many references where God teaches men and women how to tend to their wives and husbands utilizing love and respect. It's been said that a woman shows how much she loves her husband by how much she respects him. A man shows how much he respects his wife by how much he loves her."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Davelina Beck's new book is a compelling discussion of key scripture related to the union of marriage.
Beck offers a thoughtful reflection on marriage in hopes of encouraging others in their efforts to maintain a strong spiritually-based union.
Consumers can purchase "God's Guide to Understanding Marriage in Its True Beauty" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "God's Guide to Understanding Marriage in Its True Beauty," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing