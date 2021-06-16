MEADVILLE, Pa., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "For the Love of Sam": an engaging fiction anthology. "For the Love of Sam" is the creation of published author David A. Brown, a priest in the Anglican Church of North America who previously worked in the glass industry. He grew up in Michigan before moving to California in 1971.
Brown shares, "This book is a collection of stories. One story, 'For the Love of Sam,' takes up more than half the book. Sam is the story of a journey into faith by a young woman named Amanda and then her walk with the Lord after coming to faith. She believes there must be a God but has trouble accepting the God of the Bible. She is full of doubts and objections. Through studying the Bible, reading other books, and the support and understanding of a group of friends I think of as 'Christian misfits,' her stumbling blocks are gradually overcome. This world is full of people like Amanda, and so this book is dedicated to everyone who is searching for God, whether they know it or not. The other stories in this book all have a faith element in them except for one. All these stories are fiction, except for 'The Journey.' In some, the faith element is predominate; in others, it is subdued. God is present in all aspects of our life. Faith is the tie that binds."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David A. Brown's new book is a creative and faith-based assortment of enjoyable tales.
The author presents a collection of stories created during moments of inspiration in hopes of encouraging others in their faith.
