"Seeking Christ: Testimonies, Thoughts, and a Dash of Dogma" from Christian Faith Publishing author David A Jamadar is a compelling look at the author's ever-growing spiritual life shared in hopes of empowering others.

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Seeking Christ: Testimonies, Thoughts, and a Dash of Dogma": a thoughtful and reflective discussion of God's word. "Seeking Christ: Testimonies, Thoughts, and a Dash of Dogma" is the creation of published author David A Jamadar, a professor of radiology from a prestigious Midwest university.

Jamadar shares, "This book describes a three- to four-year period of my many mundane and ordinary interactions through the Holy Spirit interspersed with infrequent dramatic and life-changing encounters, such as being a conduit for healing. For most of these testimonies, I have tried to explain what I learned from the experience, if anything. I have also introduced some discussion about ideas that I have had trouble grasping, such as how we as Christians should pray and fast. I have also included some probably 'nontraditional' views of mainstream Christianity, including an understanding of sin and repentance, with the hope that the reader may embrace the option of engaging a different perspective. A different perspective does not necessarily mean agreement, but rather the willingness to accept that God's ways and understanding of the universe are probably a little different from our own ideas of what we believe are the ways of our Holy Father.

"I use scripture to support my understanding, and to a lesser extent, my testimonies, as best I can. I suspect that the scope of the material within is somewhat limited, as I look primarily at healing, peace, prayer, demonic influences, and my experiences of moving into a non-egoic understanding of God. My overall approach is not academic but is generally experiential and in places feels almost conversational. In the chapter on 'Prayer,' however, it is primarily didactic. I have come to believe that relationship with God through surrender is one way that we may get a glimpse of what it means to live an inclusive Christian life, a life from the perspective of love."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David A Jamadar's new book will encourage and empower believers as they witness Jamadar's spiritual growth.

