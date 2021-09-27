AMBRIDGE, Pa., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David A. King Jr, a proud husband, father and grandfather who is a self-proclaimed history buff, has completed his new book "The Cold of Darkness": a gripping and mysterious tale.
When international crisis takes hold and the great nations of India and Pakistan sit on the precipice of major war, the U.S. government may not intercede. An off the books, underground agency must step in to take their place. With an endless budget and guaranteed anonymity, the Black Reaper has stayed behind the scenes for decades with a reputation that they always succeed.
Published by Page Publishing, David A. King Jr's compelling tale follows one such agent, Jerimiah Black.
Known widely for his arrogance and brashness, Jerimiah Black will stop at nothing to complete his mission successfully, even at the expense of his own life.
