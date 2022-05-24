"Zacchaeus Come Down!" from Christian Faith Publishing author David Ajeigbe is a helpful resource for juvenile believers seeking a deeper understanding of the symbolic place Zacchaeus holds within scripture.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Zacchaeus Come Down!": an articulate discussion of scripture for young believers. "Zacchaeus Come Down!" is the creation of published author, David Ajeigbe, a dedicated husband, a loving father to three grown men, and a realtor who retired from active nursing after over forty years in the healthcare field.
Ajeigbe shares, "The Jewish people were under Roman rule after being conquered in several wars. The Jewish people were burdened by several forms of taxation. Although the Jewish people did not like several taxes levied on them by their conqueror, they did not have any choice but to pay them reluctantly.
"There were some Jewish citizens who were working for the Romans to collect taxes from their brethren and submit them to the Romans. Those Jewish citizens (tax collectors) were collecting more taxes than they were turning over to the Roman government. As a result, they got very rich financially and held important political status with the Roman government. Therefore, the Jewish people hated the tax collectors.
"Zacchaeus was one of the richest tax collectors, and for that reason, the Jewish people hated him so much to the point that he did not feel free to mix together with the people of his society. None of the Jews wanted to associate or do anything with him; he was isolated with no friends. Zacchaeus heard about Jesus, and he was curious of what might happen if he could have a meeting with Jesus. He felt that Jesus might understand his plight, forgive him, and turn him to the right course. However, he realized that he was a man of small stature and it would be impossible for him to see Jesus amid the crowd.
"Zacchaeus was resourceful, and he went ahead of the crowd to climb a sycamore tree which was divinely placed by the side of the road where Jesus was to pass. Zacchaeus climbed the sycamore tree without being sure how Jesus would respond to him. He had the faith that Jesus would accept him. When Jesus came to the sycamore tree, He called Zacchaeus to come down. The call to come down was an indication to Zacchaeus that Jesus knew his plight, that He knew his sins and his loneliness. Jesus wanted Zacchaeus to come down from the sycamore tree and leave all his worries and sins behind because He had forgiven him.
"Jesus was accused by the Pharisees and the scribes for being a friend to Zacchaeus. However, Jesus declared that He came to the world to save sinners like Zacchaeus."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Ajeigbe's new book offers readers a comprehensive look into the life of Zacchaeus.
Ajeigbe's passion for education is apparent within the pages of this thoughtful resource for independent spiritual study.
