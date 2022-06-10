"Men of Fire" from Christian Faith Publishing author David Bastian offers prophetic writings inspired by the author's personal study and spiritual experiences.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Men of Fire": an engaging exploration of faith and God's timing. "Men of Fire" is the creation of published author David Bastian, a trained elementary school teacher who was ordained as a minister of the gospel by the United Christian Ministerial Association in Cleveland, Tennessee. Bastian is a licensed minister with the Morris Cerullo School of World Evangelism, as well as the Evangelism Explosion, Bahamas branch. He is an ordained prophet under the Prophetic Order of Mar Elijah, New York, New York. In 2005, he was appointed Justice of the Peace for the city of Nassau, New Providence, by the government of the Bahamas.
Bastian shares, "This book, Men of Fire, will cause you to become a participant of the reality of the pages of the end-times.
"This is a prophetic book but has nothing or very little to do with eschatology.
"It shows the reader where we are on God's time clock and invites people to participate in God's scheme of things.
"Expect your life to change drastically for the better as you anticipate the next move of God on earth.
"This book puts one in a spiritual location instead of a physical location with the Yah (Yahweh)."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Bastian's new book will challenge readers to take God's messages to heart.
Bastian shares in hopes of helping others find their way back to Christ before the time clock runs out.
