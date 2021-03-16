PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David Bryan, a retired twenty-five-year veteran of the Pennsylvania State Police, has completed his new book "The Beach House Mouse": an amusing fable about a playful mouse who experiences a unique circumstance at the beach house.
"The story of 'The Beach House Mouse' is the perfect story for children of all ages to read whether vacationing at the beach or just dreaming of ocean waves and hot sun! The story puts the reader into the shoes of a mischievous mouse, living in a beach house, who finds himself in a situation that ends quite differently than expected."
Published by Page Publishing, David Bryan's heartwarming tale teaches children important virtues on sharing and never judging someone at first glance that will surely help them form loving bonds with others.
Follow a tricky little mouse who lives in a beach house as he meets someone who makes his day worthwhile.
Readers who wish to experience this work can purchase "The Beach House Mouse" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
