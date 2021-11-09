MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "53 Seeds": an engrossing narrative that explores what it could be like if suddenly all the crops failed. "53 Seeds" is the creation of published author David Dupree, a resident of Georgia who was born in 1968 on an army base before moving to rural Georgia following the retirement of his loving father.
Dupree shares, "Now that the government has taken control over our society after inadvertently killing the soil for crops and farming, one man finds hope for regaining life as it once was. Cameron Walton has discovered something on his south Georgia farm that gives promise for a new and better world.
With the help of his family, friends, and fellow farmers, he is in a race to restore what was lost. Lead by faith, working under the radar of the government and military, he must move quickly and quietly to spread his news before the government stops him.
53 Seeds takes you on this journey with him as he risks life and limb to share his new discoveries and spread the news of hope. This inspiring tale will grab and hold your attention from beginning to end."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Dupree's new book is an action-packed story of desperate times following a new chemical destroying the soil of the world.
Dupree shares a thrilling and thought-provoking fiction that will capture the imagination of any reader.
Consumers can purchase "53 Seeds" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "53 Seeds," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing