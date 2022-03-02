MEADVILLE, Pa., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Miraculous Grace: Eight True Stories of Miraculous Interventions of God": a potent arrangement of faith-based reflections. "Miraculous Grace: Eight True Stories of Miraculous Interventions of God" is the creation of published author David E. Meyer, a proud native of Buffalo, Minnesota, a rural farm town, who grew up in appreciation of the people who made the area home.
Meyer shares, "Have you ever caught yourself wondering where was God when you really needed Him? As far as I was concerned, I was just one person out of the billions of people on earth. Why should God be interested in my troubles?
"The Holy Spirit is our teacher, and He loves to reveal truths about God's grace toward us. Grace isn't just something we say before meals; it is getting something we don't deserve, and it's also not getting what we do deserve. Grace allows us to have access to the living God and all of His gifts.
"Life can throw many difficulties as we go along, whether it be money, health, danger, or a long list of other concerns. Read how the Holy Spirit meets us where we are then directs, guides, and proves Himself over and over again. Even though we don't deserve any help, He is 'always present' and aware of all our individual circumstances.
"He wants to help when or where it's needed and work a miracle just for us. No one has earned or deserves a miracle, but when one actually happens, we learn more of his 'miraculous grace.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David E. Meyer's new book will encourage believers to look for all the ways in which God works within their lives.
Meyer offers a thoughtful and engaging work that will challenge and encourage readers seeking a deeper understanding of and connection with God.
