Environmental Shareholder David G. Mandelbaum of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP will be recognized at the 2022 Pennsylvania Bar Institute (PBI) Environmental Law Forum, where he will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award.
PHILADELPHIA, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Environmental Shareholder David G. Mandelbaum of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP will be recognized at the 2022 Pennsylvania Bar Institute (PBI) Environmental Law Forum, where he will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award.
Selected by members of the Pennsylvania Bar Association's Environmental and Energy Law Section, this award goes to lawyers whose contributions, through practice and scholarship, benefit the field and the community. The awards presentation will take place April 13 at the annual section dinner held during the Pennsylvania Environmental Law Forum at the Harrisburg Hilton & Towers.
"This award is a particularly meaningful thing because it comes from people who have known me well for a long time," Mandelbaum said. "It is a special moment, to be recognized by peers and fellow practitioners who are intimately familiar with this market and this type of work. I am grateful they chose to express this acknowledgement and appreciation."
For nearly four decades, Mandelbaum has been a noticeable feature of the environmental legal landscape. Today, he is most often mentioned in connection with Superfund allocation or contribution litigation problems; claims supplemental to cleanup claims such as suits for tort or natural resource damages; and the evolution of state environmental constitutional law. He also assists clients evaluating environmental, sustainability, and governance (ESG) policies and compliance, and he has helped clients during the oil and gas booms of the past 20 years.
Mandelbaum, an American College of Environmental Lawyers fellow and a longtime CLE organizer and planner of the PBI Environmental Law Forum, routinely supports the next generation of environmental lawyers. As an adjunct law professor, he teaches oil and gas law and Superfund litigation at the Temple University Beasley School of Law in Philadelphia and environmental litigation at Suffolk University Law School in Boston. He has taught environmental law, climate change, and land use law in the past.
He is a frequent speaker and writer, with several publications in student-edited journals as well as scores of other contributions on wide-ranging legal environmental issues for national and local audiences, publications, blogs, and podcasts. He will, for example, speak at the ABA Superfund Master Class on May 16 in Chicago.
For his energy and environmental law insights, Mandelbaum has been rated Band 1 for environmental law by Chambers & Partners USA since the survey's inception. He has been named the Philadelphia market's "Lawyer of the Year" for both environmental law and litigation in The Best Lawyers in America, an "Energy and Environmental Trailblazer" by the National Law Journal, and listed in The Legal 500 United States for environmental litigation since 2014, among a host of other industry and peer recognitions.
A summa cum laude Harvard College graduate and a magna cum laude Harvard Law graduate, Mandelbaum served as a law clerk for the Hon. Louis H. Pollak of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.
About Greenberg Traurig's Philadelphia Office: Founded in 1997, Greenberg Traurig's Philadelphia office is home to some 50-plus attorneys and more than a dozen practices including Real Estate, Litigation, Restructuring & Bankruptcy, Corporate, White Collar Defense & Special Investigations, Environmental, Immigration & Compliance, Investment Regulation, Labor & Employment, Public Finance, Government Law & Policy, Private Wealth Services, and Tax. The Philadelphia office represents clients in the manufacturing, health care, real estate, energy, financial, and insurance industries, state and local governments, professional service, and energy firms, and individuals.
About Greenberg Traurig's Environmental Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Environmental Practice represents clients with issues under the environmental and natural resource laws that affect their businesses. The firm's environmental attorneys assist with securing permits and approvals; negotiating and closing transactions; defending clients in enforcement actions; handling a broad range of environmental and toxic tort litigation; ensuring the understanding and satisfaction of regulatory requirements; preparing for and responding to emergencies; crafting approaches for legacy cleanup issues; and developing solutions for product regulation, market access, and environmental policy challenges. Greenberg Traurig received a first-tier ranking in the "Environmental Law" and "Litigation — Environmental" categories in the U.S. News - Best Lawyers 2021 "Best Law Firms" report.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,400 attorneys in 42 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
Media Contact
Lourdes Brezo Scholl, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 212.801.2131, brezoscholll@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP