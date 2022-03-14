MEADVILLE, Pa., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Death Knocked and God Answered": a potent reminder of the power of prayer. "Death Knocked and God Answered" is the creation of published author David Galindo, who currently serves as the international missions director at The Word at Lakeside Church of God (COG), Lakeside, Texas, and state coordinator for Men and Women of Action, a COG Ministry based in Cleveland, Tennessee.
Galindo shares, "Death Knocked and God Answered is based on true events. Death came and attempted to destroy and kill. Death attempted to take the life of our child, our firstborn, the child God blessed us with. But our faith in God and our belief in His word, which is found in Psalm 91, gave us the strength to fight back.
"When doctors and hospitals failed us, when there seemed to be no hope, DEATH KNOCKED, AND GOD ANSWERED!
"Peer pressure or a wolf in sheep's clothing? I believe the latter. It may be because I am the father, but I have been around long enough to know. The enemy (satan) seeks to destroy and kill in any way, shape, or form. If he can disguise himself through a BFF, he will, whatever it takes to get the job done.
"Death Knocked and God Answered was placed in my heart immediately after our daughter was healed. I believe God placed this title in my heart as a title of love, faith, and power. Through Him, victory is always possible for the believer. Which of you will not answer the call for your son or daughter? God is our Heavenly Father who loves us just as we love our children. He will be the first to answer the call for His beloved children.
"May God bless you always!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Galindo's new book is an honest and eye-opening look into a life lived with epilepsy.
Galindo shares in hopes of encouraging others faced with similar medical concerns to trust in God and walk determinedly in His plan.
