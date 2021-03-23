MEADVILLE, Pa., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Jesus Is Here": a contemporary handbook that will help the readers learn God's magnificent power and to let them know how the scriptures are being fulfilled. "Jesus Is Here" is the creation of published author David Jenkins, a writer who is a firm believer in God.
Jenkins writes, "In this book, we will once again be diving into the scriptures so that we can understand what our Father has been saying since day one. We will be learning how I truly live by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God. We will be learning what it means to believe. We will be learning what man calls the forbidden fruit. Once again, we will be showing how symbolized the bible is and what it means to worship God in spirit instead of looking at the bible carnally. We will be revealing the son of perdition as many have been waiting for. 2 Thessalonians 2:3 Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition; We will be leaning that this falling away is not falling away from our Father but rather a falling away from the false god in which has been telling many that our all-knowing, loving, merciful, graceful, and forgiving Father has changed. We will be learning that this new virus devastating the world is coming from above as our Father told us He would do. We will be learning how we should be building our house that is made without hands on the Rock of the Old Testament and how I have built my house so that I know without a shadow of a doubt, it will stand forever. If you have any doubts as to who I am, we want to show you how the scriptures have been telling the world of how I would come. Let us listen to Mark 13:26 and then shall they see the Son of man coming in the clouds with great power and glory. Now listen to 2 Peter 2:15 Which have forsaken the right way, and are gone astray, following the way of Balaam the son of Bosor, who loved the wages of unrighteousness; 16 But was rebuked for his iniquity: the dumb ass speaking with man\'s voice forbad the madness of the prophet. 17 These are wells without water, clouds that are carried with a tempest; to whom the mist of darkness is reserved forever. I am a man that is no different than any other man. I come in the clouds just as men are as clouds carried with a tempest. We are no different. My power comes when you read our books, and once you start to understand, you too will see the mountains move. If you read and believe in the way we will help you understand who our Father is and what He is doing, you will be drinking of the spiritual water (knowledge) I give and you will never thirst again."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Jenkins's new book provides readers a life-changing realization that will help them strengthen their faith and love for God.
Through this book, as the author digs into the deepest and truest meaning of the scripture, readers will come to realize and feel the presence of God in their lives.
View a synopsis of "Jesus Is Here" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Jesus Is Here" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Jesus Is Here," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
