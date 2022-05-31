"What Is Pride? And What Is Its Outcome?" from Christian Faith Publishing author David Jensen is a finely crafted examination of the use of pride within society to turn people from God's Word.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What Is Pride? And What Is Its Outcome?": a potent reminder of the need to be aware of prideful actions. "What Is Pride? And What Is Its Outcome?" is the creation of published author David Jensen, a loving husband and father who served in the US Navy before settling in South Carolina and later moving to San Antonio.
Jensen shares, "What is pride and what is its outcome is second in a series of What Is…? books authored by David Jensen. This book deals with pride, where it started, what influence it had in the world, and what will be the final result. We will see how Satan fell from heaven because of pride, how he deceived man in the garden, and how that pride had continuously caused man to fall further from the presence of God. This was written to show the ugliness of pride and to hopefully draw people to repentance and humbleness before God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Jensen's new book presents readers with compelling evidence related to God's Word on the result of being prideful.
Jensen continues his engaging "What Is…?" series with an impactful exploration of God's Word and Satan's connection to the dangers of pride.
Consumers can purchase "What Is Pride? And What Is Its Outcome?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "What Is Pride? And What Is Its Outcome?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
