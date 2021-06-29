MEADVILLE, Pa., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What Is the New Jerusalem?": a reflective account that brings out the truth behind the inaccuracies in the church in order for the children of God to properly divine His Word. "What Is the New Jerusalem?" is the creation of published author David Jensen, a loving father and husband. His brother Bob led him to the Lord Jesus Christ in 1981, and he has been growing in the faith since.
Jensen shares, "We all know about how we were taught that when we die we will stand before Peter at the pearly gates and he holds a book determining if we are worthy of entering the gates of heaven. We were told we will be running down streets of gold and having a mansion we reside in this enormous cube extending 1500 miles in all directions. But have you really thought about that? Have you considered how strange that would look on the earth?
"When I began studying that, I noticed that it is not mentioned in scripture. But what is mentioned is the description of the bride of Christ. In Revelation chapter 21, John is describing the bride as a beautiful city and not a literal super cube coming down. In this book, I will go verse by verse explaining this description so you can have an accurate knowledge of the Word of God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Jensen's new book is a comprehensive tackling around the Word of God to provide a much more truthful account of His message and His plans for humanity.
View a synopsis of "What Is the New Jerusalem?" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "What Is the New Jerusalem?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "What Is the New Jerusalem?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
