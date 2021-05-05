MEADVILLE, Pa., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mile Markers of Faith": an inspirational read about the personal journey of one man as he deals and overcomes the adversities of life behind the wheel. "Mile Markers of Faith" is the creation of published author David L. Slater, an ordained minister with fifteen years' experience as a church pastor. He is also a retired Navy chaplain with twenty-two years of military service. He is a gifted preacher with a unique ability to teach God's Word in a very simple, direct, and clear manner and show its relevance to everyday life.
Slater shares, "In all my years behind the wheel of a car, I have often seen normally calm and polite people transform into the most inconsiderate and impatient people. I believe that in this 'hurry-up world,' this is a common problem for many of us. David Slater has written an honest and transparent account of his personal struggles to maintain his cool and his Christian faith while behind the wheel.
"Using the Bible Epistle of James, Slater likens life to a journey and brilliantly highlights life's struggles, doubts, and frustrations as mile markers toward the building of character and maturity, and was surprised to realize that all these lessons also had the side benefit of making him a better driver. Whether you are a Christian or not, if you struggle with impatience and anger while driving, this book is for you. It not only will make you a better driver but also, more importantly, may lead you to a much-closer relationship with God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David L. Slater's new book is a motivational roadmap for every individual who feels lost and frustrated as they take their journeys behind the wheel. This is a wonderful read that will drive one closer to God.
Consumers can purchase "Mile Markers of Faith" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Mile Markers of Faith," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
