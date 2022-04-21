"21st Century Psalms of David" from Christian Faith Publishing author David Lorang will inspire readers to take time to reflect on the important messages found within each thought-provoking installment.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "21st Century Psalms of David": an encouraging approach to spiritual growth. "21st Century Psalms of David" is the creation of published author David Lorang, who was born in Michigan and graduated from ministry school in 2006.
Lorang shares, "If you're looking for Christ, not religion, this book is for you. As my heart, mind, and life look to the heavens, I put the cry of my life into a story to help people find Christ in their lives. My hope is that you will see Christ in each story and have a new perspective on how much He loves you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Lorang's new book will motivate readers to seek a deeper understanding of God's word.
Lorang shares in hopes of bringing individuals back to a God-centered approach to life.
