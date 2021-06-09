MEADVILLE, Pa., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "They Rode Good Horses": a nostalgic tour of one man's life. "They Rode Good Horses" is the creation of published author, David M. Hardin, a loving husband of forty-seven years and self-proclaimed "want-to-be cowboy" who operates a small horse ranch in East Texas.
"They Rode Good Horses" is a culmination of stories, both humorous and entertaining, about the author and his father-in-law who is throughout the book referred to as the ole cowboy. Together and for the better part of fifteen years, they raised, trained, and rode good horses but were more like water and oil whenever together. Perhaps it was because the man the ole cowboy would introduce his friends to as his wife's son-in-law had married his only daughter and was probably not the cowboy he would have preferred she marry. Unfortunately, it was not until after the ole cowboy lost his life in a freak accident by one of the young horses he had raised that his son-in-law came to admire, respect, and understand more of who this man was and the integrity and wisdom he possessed. Follow this journey of real-life experiences as my hope for you, the reader, is that before you come to the end of your trail, you will realize what is most important in life.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David M. Hardin's new book is a powerful narrative of a life lived and lessons learned.
Hardin's conversational tale is an enjoyable walk down memory lane as the author explores key moments that shaped and nurtured a loving family.
